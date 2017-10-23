Mayor Miner Accepts Teaching Position at New York University

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has accepted a teaching position at New York University, which will begin in 2018, following her final term in office.

According to Mayor Miner’s office, the mayor will spend the spring semester as a Visiting Distinguished Urbanist at the Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service.

“The mayor will teach a course, meet with students, and speak at campus events,” the office said.

Mayor Miner has also released the following statement regarding the matter:

“Serving as mayor of Syracuse has been the greatest privilege of my professional life, and I am forever grateful to the people of this city for allowing me to hold office. For the last eight years, we have tackled some of the most serious issues of our time and, while there is more work to be done, I am extremely proud of our record of achievement. I look forward to taking the lessons from Syracuse and bringing them into the classroom, teaching the next generation of urban scholars, political scientists, and government leaders who can build on the progress we have started. I am excited to enhance my relationships, and learn more about the issues impacting people across New York State through the excellent scholarship of the Wagner School.”

In addition, “I am excited that Stephanie Miner will join New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service,” Sherry Glied, Dean and Professor of Public Service at NYU Wagner, stated. “Mayor Miner is a highly skilled practitioner in policy innovation, management, and implementation. She has spent her career at the front lines of urban governance, deeply committed to public service and the public good. In her role as Visiting Distinguished Urbanist, she will enrich the academic life at NYU Wagner.”

