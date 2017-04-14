Mayor Miner Appoints New Director of Innovation

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced Adria Finch will be appointed as the new director of the city’s Office of Innovation.

Finch’s salary will be $75,000 in the role, and she will replace Andrew Maxwell in the office, who has currently left the position to run for mayor.

“Adria has demonstrated excellent leadership for the city of Syracuse, and has worked developing the many initiatives we are now implementing to address our infrastructure challenges. I am pleased she has agreed to lead the Office of Innovation,” Mayor Miner stated. “She is an asset to my administration, and continues to bring new energy and ideas to our policy discussions every day.”

Finch, 32, previously served as the i-team’s project manager since its inception in 2015.

She’d led research into infrastructure technology, and project coordination between city departments in the position.

“I am pleased to continue my service to the city of Syracuse in this new role,” Finch said in a statement. “The city faces serious challenges: aging infrastructure, providing economic opportunity to everyone, and ensuring the reliable, affordable delivery of services, and I look forward to working on creative solutions for a twenty-first century city. I thank Mayor Miner for this opportunity, and am eager to lead our i-team.”

Prior to her work for the city, Finch had been an economic development specialist for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

She is a graduate of Ithaca College, and holds a master’s degree in biomechanics from East Carolina University, and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.