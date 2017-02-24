Mayor Miner: City Filled Over 8,000 Potholes In 2016

By Staff

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced that the city of Syracuse filled more than 8,000 potholes during 2016. In addition, since the beginning of 2017, the Department of Public Works (DPW) has filled more than 1,000 potholes on city streets.

“We have made great strides in using data and technology to improve how we maintain city streets,” Mayor Miner stated. “Using new methods, including our now GPS-enabled DuraPatch trucks, city drivers can have a smoother ride on Syracuse roads.”

When weather permits, Miner said the city uses two specially designed trucks to fill potholes along city streets. The trucks, known as “DuraPatch” vehicles, allow DPW crews to fill potholes in any temperature, making a permanent fix that can withstand Upstate New York’s climate.

And, because the trucks have recently been upgraded with GPS capability, the city is for the first time able to compile reliable data on how many potholes are filled.

“A key component to fixing potholes is engaging with residents, and ensuring we know where issues with roads can be found,” the mayor stated. “I encourage everyone to use our expanded CityLine offerings to report potholes and other concerns.”

Residents can call the CityLine hotline at (315) 448-CITY (2489), to report potholes, and they can now also log onto CityLine.syrgov.net to report issues directly into the city’s IPS system. City residents are also able to tweet requests during regular business hours to CityLine, or @SYRCityLine.

