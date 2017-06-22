Mayor Miner Invites Rep. John Katko to Discuss Healthcare in Public Forum

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has invited Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) to join her in a public forum to discuss the Republican healthcare reform proposal, and its impacts on Syracuse, the mayor’s office said.

The U.S. Senate is currently working on its version of the American Healthcare Act (AHCA), which lawmakers are expected to vote on next week.

“As mayor, I must advocate for my constituents and their basic needs – including access to affordable, quality healthcare,” Mayor Miner stated. “I invite Rep. Katko to stand with me, and have a thoughtful exchange of ideas over congressional Republicans AHCA proposal, and what its impacts will be on the people of Syracuse. It is vitally important that the people of Syracuse have access to quality, affordable healthcare – including the thousands of people who use the services of Planned Parenthood each year, and those whose nursing home care is paid for through Medicaid. We must also support the important economic engine that is healthcare in Syracuse, with major hospitals employing thousands of area residents.”

The mayor said the city of Syracuse is home to three major healthcare institutions: St. Joseph’s hospital, Upstate University Medical Center, and Crouse Hospital.

“Those three institutions combined employ more than 15,000 people in the city of Syracuse,” city officials stated. “If the AHCA passes, hospitals in Rep. Katko’s district could lose $83 million in federal funding, putting more than 4,500 jobs at risk. Central New York is also home to more than 75,000 people who are reliant on the Affordable Care Act for their healthcare. Many of these are young entrepreneurs or people with pre-existing conditions who would not otherwise be able to afford healthcare.”

Mayor Miner also pointed to the importance of maintaining the city’s ability to provide healthcare to residents who are fighting opioid addiction.

“Our community has a serious issue with opioid addiction and we cannot afford to reduce funding for efforts to combat that scourge – something the AHCA would do immediately,” she stated. “We need to ensure people in their darkest times have access to quality, affordable healthcare, so they can receive the treatment they need.”

