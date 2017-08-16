Mayor Miner, Leaders Call on Trump to Preserve DACA Program

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has joined more than 100 mayors and local leaders from across the U.S. in calling on President Donald Trump to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The mayors sent a letter to the president that highlighted the impact that more than 800,000 DACA recipients have on their communities, the city officials said.

The joint letter was organized by the Cities for Action coalition, a group of mayors and other local leaders fighting for immigration reform.

“DACA has made a better life for thousands of young people in the United States, affording them the opportunity to attend higher education and become productive, taxpaying residents who are building stronger communities in cities like Syracuse,” Mayor Miner stated. “I am proud to join Cities for Action, and mayors from across the country in urging President Trump to keep this crucial program in place.”

According to officials, since the inception of DACA, more than 800,000 young people who were brought to the United States as children have passed background checks, and are living and working in the country lawfully.

The program, established by an executive order during the Obama administration, is currently subject to a lawsuit from several state attorneys general, led by Texas.

Mayor Miner and members of the Cities for Action coalition have been advocates for enacting DACA legislatively, and passing a federal DREAM Act.

Cities for Action is a coalition of over 150 cities and counties that represents over 55 million residents, and leads on immigration action through federal advocacy and local programs.

Miner has been a member since its inception.

Visit https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/citiesforaction/pages/48/attachments/original/1502765398/C4A_DACA_letter_17.08.15_FINAL.pdf?1502765398 to view the coalition’s full letter.

