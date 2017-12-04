Mayor Miner on I-81: Tunnel Option Is Not “Feasible Financially”

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has announced rebuilding part of Interstate-81 with a tunnel option is not “feasible financially,” after a state “I-81 Independent Feasibility Study” found the new development could take up to 10 years to complete, and cost over $4 billion.

“This study reaffirms the previous work done by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), and what many in our community have long suspected: a tunnel option would take nearly a decade to build, and have an outsize price tag,” Mayor Miner said. “A tunnel is not feasible financially, and would have detrimental impacts on the economic and social health of our community.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the feasibility study in January, and the New York State Department of Transportation is now slated to review the information, in an effort to determine how to proceed.

“I would urge NYSDOT to remove the tunnel alternative from consideration in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), and proceed only with options which focus on connecting the street grid, opening up more land for potential development, and improving the quality of life for Syracuse residents,” the mayor said.

Independent consultant WSP/Parsons-Brinckerhoff conducted the study.

Visit https://www.ny.gov/sites/ny.gov/files/atoms/files/I81_Independent_Feasbility_Study_Report_Nov2017.pdf to view the group’s full report.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.