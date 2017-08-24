Mayor Miner to Travel to Israel with American Jewish Committee Project

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner will travel to Israel from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, as part of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Project Interchange Summit of Mayors, city officials stated.

The mayor will be meeting with leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors across Israel.

“The United States has an important relationship with Israel and we are connected by our shared democracy and security challenges,” Mayor Miner said. “But we are also linked by our shared commitment to civic innovation and entrepreneurship. Our urban leaders have found common ground that I am excited to explore. I look forward to meeting with my counterparts, and discussing the important work we have done to grow our economy and address our historic challenges – like infrastructure – with mayors and civic leaders across Israel. I hope to learn more about new opportunities to collaborate with our colleagues in the Middle East.”

In Israel, the mayor will meet with leaders of both local and national governments in Israel, and share ideas about how to address shared challenges, including security and economic development.

Mayor Miner will meet with the mayors of Israeli and Palestinian cities, including Ron Huldai, the Mayor of Tel-Aviv and Musa Hadid, Mayor of Ramallah.

As part of the program, the mayors will also have a welcome dinner with U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.

Mayors attending the summit will include Richard Berry of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bob Buckhorn of Tampa, Florida; Christopher Cabaldon of West Sacramento, California; Hardie Davis of Augusta, Georgia; Mark Holland of Kansas City, Kansas; John Giles of Mesa, Arizona; Jeri Muoio of West Palm Beach, Florida; Betsy Price of Fort Worth, Texas; and Madeline Rogero of Knoxville, Tennessee. Travel for the mayors has been funded by the AJC.

Visit http://www.ajc.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

