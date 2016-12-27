Mayor Miner Will Swear In Derrek Thomas to City Court Dec. 28

By Staff

Mayor Stephanie Miner will formally swear in Derrek Thomas to Syracuse City Court in a ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m., in the Common Council Chambers at Syracuse City Hall.

Mayor Miner announced she would appoint Thomas to fill the vacancy created by Judge Steve Dougherty’s election to County Court last month.

Currently, Thomas serves as the director of personnel and labor relations for the city, a position to which he was appointed in 2013.

Prior to that, he served as an assistant corporation counsel, handling the city’s labor matters since 2011.

“I am pleased to administer the oath to Derrek, and see him take his seat on city court,” Miner stated. “I am confident that, with his experience and talent, he will be an excellent jurist.”

The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes, and Thomas will take his seat on city court Dec. 31.

