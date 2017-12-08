Mayor Stephanie Miner, Other Speakers Publicly Denounce GOP ‘Death Tax’

Nearly 200 people piled into Syracuse City Hall this week to decry the GOP’s new federal tax plan and criticize those who voted for it, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus.

Mayor Stephanie Miner was greeted with cheers, and the crowd supported any speaker who urged her to run against Katko next year. When the 90-minute Town Hall session ended, Minor admitted that she is thinking about running against Katko, but has not made up her mind quite yet.

“There are a lot of people reconsidering,” Miner said, referring to the tax plan. “And given the destruction that this would cause to the very fabric of our community, I would have to reconsider. My phone has been ringing off the hook from people in Syracuse and elsewhere.”

“I’m appalled at the tax bill and I’m particularly appalled that Congressman Katko voted for it,” Minor said. “It’s a death sentence for Americans and all of the things that we care about.”

Katko is currently serving his second term as congressman and is among four Republican House members in the state to vote for the GOP’s tax bill.

Currently, the average age of retirement is 63 years old in the United States and due to the transferring of wealth proposed by this new tax plan, it will likely be much harder for Americans to retire in the future.

“It’s the people who are going to be hurt,” added Susan Fahey Glisson. “It looks to me like the transfer of wealth will be going directly to the 1%.”

The emcee of the meeting was Common Councilor-elect Joe Driscoll, and he set the tone at the very beginning of the night.

“This tax scam — not a tax plan — is an abomination, and we all need to raise our voice,” he said. “Everyone can say their piece about this horrible legislation.”