Mayor Walsh, City Officials Announce New “Snow Safety Plan”

By Staff –

Mayor Ben Walsh and other city officials have announced a new “Snow Safety Plan” for the city of Syracuse.

The city will take immediate steps to address concerns about snow clearance from sidewalks, streets and around fire hydrants, city officals stated.

“Snow covered sidewalks are a serious hazard to pedestrians, and illegally parked cars during snow events create safety problems for residents and the DPW,” Mayor Walsh said. “With the city leading the way, it’s time for all of us to pull together and improve our response to dangerous snow conditions. That begins today and will continue from this day forward.”

“People should not need to walk in our streets during and after snow storms, and everyone should be able to get off their streets when they need to, except in the very worst of conditions,” Common Council President Helen Hudson added. “We’re hearing the concerns of our neighbors and taking action.”

According to Walsh, the city is committed to the following:

Ensuring timely snow removal from sidewalks on all city-owned properties;

Increasing awareness of existing ordinances and responsibilities for city residents;

Using city data to step up enforcement of parking regulations in priority spots and throughout the city, as well as violations by private plow operators;

Engaging city residents in reporting problem sidewalks and in developing solutions to the sidewalk snow removal issues.

The city’s innovation office will also hold a “Snow Safety Summit” Thursday, Feb. 15, to gather additional ideas and input from city residents.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dr. Weeks Elementary School, 710 Hawley Ave.

Visit http://www.syrgov.net/uploadedFiles/A_Content/2018-12-01%20Snow%20Safety%20Plan.pdf to view the city’s full plan.

