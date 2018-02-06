Mayor Walsh Delivers “State of The City” Address

By Staff –

Newly-elected Mayor Ben Walsh delivered the “State of the City” address at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School recently.

Mayor Walsh’s presentation focused on Interstate-81, the city’s fiscal future, and education.

“We will make 2018 a year for progress on the I-81 viaduct project,” Walsh stated during his speech. “I think if I can bring leaders together to generate consensus around the solution, then I’m going to certainly use my position as mayor to try to drive towards a decision I think is in the best interest of the city of Syracuse and the region.”

In addition, the mayor also said the city has recently created an advisory committee, with the help of Syracuse University, in order to address the city’s fiscal challenges within its budget.

“The purpose of highlighting our fiscal challenges wasn’t to be defeatist, or to suggest it was any one person or project’s fault,” Walsh said. “It was simply to make sure we all knew the challenges ahead of us. But, I also wanted to make the point that they weren’t going to define us.”

The mayor also took questions from students prior to the address, and said the city would do its part to help Syracuse City School District students begin preparing for the future.

“I delivered a short preview of my remarks tonight and spent time talking with the students,” the mayor said. “Honestly, they asked some of the hardest questions I’ve faced as both a candidate and as mayor. They also broke into groups and went to work on ideas to address some of the big challenges and opportunities we will talk about tonight, the I-81 viaduct project; community-police relationships; and neighborhoods. These young people are smart and passionate and, most important, I found them to be truly vested in the future of Syracuse. They want our city to succeed, so the challenge to all of us is to deliver a city that is attractive to them for the future.”