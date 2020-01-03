Mayor Walsh Preparing for 2020 State of the City Address

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will recap progress in 2019 and report on plans to address challenges and opportunities still ahead in his 2020 State of the City address. The annual event will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 7 p.m. at SUNY Upstate Medical University in the 4th floor Lecture Hall of the Academic Building located behind Weiskotten Hall.

Among multiple topics to be covered in his address, the Mayor will review major accomplishments in the prior year, including significant steps forward on the Syracuse Surge, the City’s strategy for inclusive growth in the New Economy; improvements in Syracuse’s fiscal sustainability; and Joint Schools Construction Board progress on Syracuse city school facilities.

The Mayor will also look ahead to priorities for 2020 and beyond, including plans to address diversity and inclusion in City government; a new initiative regarding quality of life in City neighborhoods; and preparations for the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 count.

Free parking for State of the City attendees courtesy of Syracuse University will be available beginning at 6 pm at the Irving Avenue Hill Lot (HILL) entered off of University Place and at the Irving Avenue Garage (IAG) just south of the VA Garage. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m.