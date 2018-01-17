Mayor Walsh to Present “State of the City” at Fowler, Seek Student and Community Input

By Staff –

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will conduct his first “State of the City” address at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler, at 7 p.m., on Jan. 31.

Mayor Walsh will also deliver a preview of the address at PSLA for high school students who serve on the Syracuse City School District Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, earlier that day.

Small group design sessions will follow the preview, in an attempt for Walsh to gain student input regarding the key topics covered in the address.

The city’s Innovation Team will facilitate the events.

“The State of the City is an opportunity to show off the progress we are making in our schools, and I look forward to doing that,” Mayor Walsh stated. “More important, it is a chance to engage with our young people, show them we care about what they think, and get them involved. We hope the students who come to the preview will help us spread the word that all city school students and their parents are invited to the ‘State of the City.’”

The Innovation Team has asked all city school students to share their ideas for the city via social media, by 5 p.m., Jan. 31, to encourage student participation in the address.

Students can tweet their ideas, and the name of their high school, using #SCSDideas.

“The State of the City continues the dialogue I want to have with the people of the city,” Walsh said. “We will talk about the big challenges facing the city, and share our ideas to overcome the problems, and capture the opportunities. Afterwards, my team and I will be here to listen.”

The city has also invited the public to provide input and ideas for the Innovation Team’s next priority in 2018, during the 7 p.m. event.

Each year, the i-team focuses on one challenge facing the city, and uses a data-driven approach to create and implement solutions.

