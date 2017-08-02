Michelle Rice Named Interim GM of TV One after Sudden Exit of Brad Siegel

(TriceEdneyWire.com) Urban One CEO Alfred C. Liggins, today announced the transition of leadership at TV One. Effective immediately, Michelle Rice will be the Interim General Manager with full management oversight of the 13-year-old entertainment and lifestyle network targeting Black adults.

Rice succeeds Brad Siegel, former President of TV One. The announcement was made after Siegel, who served the network for two and a half years, recently informed the company of his departure and announced to the TV One leadership team today that he will be leaving the network. Urban One, Inc., formerly Radio One, is the parent company of TV One.

