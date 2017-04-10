Miner Releases 2017-18 Budget to City Council for Approval

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has released her $700 million 2017-2018 budget proposal to Syracuse’s Common Council for review, and approval, according to a city press release.

The mayor has also released a video, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhpAJxlrP6A, explaining the details of her final budget.

“This budget includes solid investments in important technology like ShotSpotter, innovative solutions to our infrastructure challenges, and continued support of forward thinking programs like Say Yes to Education that make a difference in the lives of our residents,” Mayor Miner stated. “These investments, combined with good financial choices including refusing to borrow for pension costs and growth in economic development show that we are a city on the move that is able to deliver results for its residents.”

According to Miner, the school district will receive $407 million in funds from the budget, while the city will receive $293 million.

Here are some highlights from the city’s proposal:

ShotSpotter

The budget will include $260,000 in funding for ShotSpotter, a new technology which will allow the Syracuse Police Department to respond more quickly to shots-fired incidents. ShotSpotter uses audio technology which can pinpoint the location of shots fired, and alert nearby officers where to respond.

Land Bank

The budget will include $1 million in funding for the Greater Syracuse Land Bank. In 2016, the Land Bank acquired more than 350 properties and sold 150, including 33 new owner-occupied properties.

Say Yes to Education

The mayor’s budget proposal will include $1 million in funding for Say Yes to Education. There have been nearly 3,000 Syracuse City School District (SCSD) graduates enrolled in 2- and 4-year colleges since 2009, as a result of the program.

Economic Development

The city received $2.7 million in revenue from permit fees last year, and the mayor has conservatively projected $2.4 million in construction permit fees in the city’s budget proposal.

In addition, the city will see an increase in its assessed values this year of $19 million, and the property tax levy will increase, with an additional $178,000 in revenue for the city, and an additional $303,000 in revenue for the SCSD. However, the district will face an expected $8 million funding gap due to a shortfall in state aid, the city said.

AIM Aid

Aid to the city of Syracuse from New York State will remain flat at $71.7 million.

Sales Tax

The city is budgeting for $83 million in sales tax revenue in FY 17-18. This amount is based on projections received from Onondaga County. This year, the county’s projections show $81.9 million in sales tax receipts, a $600,000 increase from last year. According to the State Comptroller, overall sales tax receipts in Onondaga County were down 1.1 percent during calendar year 2016.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.

Visit http://www.syrgov.net/uploadedFiles/Departments/Budget/Content/Budget_Documents/Proposed%20Budget%202017-2018.pdf to view the city’s full budget online.

