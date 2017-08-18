Mayor Miner Signs Onto Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate, Bigotry

By Staff –

Mayor Stephanie Miner has signed onto the Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate, Extremism, and Bigotry in America, city officials stated.

The compact was started by the Anti-Defamation League, and the United States Conference of Mayors.

“In the wake of events in Charlottesville, it is important for leaders to vocally condemn extremism and domestic terrorism in America, and in our own communities,” Mayor Miner stated. “We must show solidarity with the Americans being targeted by hate and celebrate diversity.”

There are ten key components to the compact, including openly rejecting extremism, white supremacy, xenophobia, and all forms of bigotry.

“The compact also aims to denounce all acts of hate wherever they may occur; while balancing public safety, free speech, and acknowledging domestic terrorism,” the city said in a statement. “Education and dialogue are also a focus by making anti-hate and anti-bias programs in our nation’s schools, bringing targeted communities and leaders together to build trust, and openly celebrating diversity. The compact promotes law enforcement training and community member’s response to hate incidents and crimes as well as domestic terrorism. Lastly, it aims to maintain civil rights enforcement and strengthening civil rights laws when necessary.”

Visit https://mayorscompact.org/compact to view the full text of the compact.

