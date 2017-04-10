Morality, Race, and Chemical Assaults in Syria Did Trump Really Care?

News Analysis By Roger Witherspoon –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In 2013, Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad launched a massive gas attack on civilians which killed more than 1,400 men, women, and children. President Barack Obama was both horrified and angry and sought legal authorization from the GOP-controlled Congress to launch a military strike against Syria.

The Republicans, who had criticized many Obama initiatives as “overreaching,” unauthorized and illegal, declined to grant approval. They were encouraged in their position by Donald Trump, who had seen newspaper still photos — sanitized for American audiences — of the chemical attack. Trump repeatedly said the U.S. has “no business” in Syria and the use of chemical weapons there was not our problem. More than once the prolific Trump tweeted “stay out!”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.