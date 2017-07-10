More Than 100 Federal Agencies Fail to Report Hate Crimes to the FBI’s National Database

By A.C. Thompson and Ken Schwencke –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In violation of a longstanding legal mandate, scores of federal law enforcement agencies are failing to submit statistics to the FBI’s national hate crimes database, ProPublica has learned.

The lack of participation by federal law enforcement represents a significant and largely unknown flaw in the database, which is supposed to be the nation’s most comprehensive source of information on hate crimes. The database is maintained by the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division, which uses it to tabulate the number of alleged hate crimes occurring around the nation each year.

