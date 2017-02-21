Search
Wednesday 22 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

NAACP Elects Leon W. Russell as New Chairman of the Board of Directors

Feb 21, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on NAACP Elects Leon W. Russell as New Chairman of the Board of Directors

naacp-leonrussell(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The NAACP board of directors has elected Leon W. Russell as the Chairman Board of Directors at its annual board meeting on February 18 in New York. Russell replaces Roslyn M. Brock, who decided to step down as chairman after seven years of leadership.

“I am honored to have served seven years as chairman of the nation’s most important civil rights group,” said Roslyn M. Brock, NAACP Chairman of the Board since 2010. “Leon W. Russell is a stalwart NAACP civil and human rights leader who is prepared to lead the NAACP into the future. Mr. Russell has been the chief architect in the development of the NAACP’s strategic plan and champion of its organizational policy and resolutions process. His commitment to the Association’s mission of protecting civil rights for all Americans remains unquestioned,” she added.

