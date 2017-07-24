NAACP Names Interim President and CEO

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, has named Derrick Johnson, formerly the vice-chair of its board of directors, interim president and CEO, succeeding Cornell William Brooks who was not offered a new contract when his old one expired on June 30. Brooks was named president in 2014.

The NAACP’s executive committee of the board of directors on Saturday chose Johnson to lead the organization at its 108th annual convention in Baltimore, although Brooks had been notified in May that his tenure had come to an end as organization leaders said they wanted to move in a new direction.

