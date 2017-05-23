NAACP President Brooks Saddened But Not Bitter After Refusal to Renew His Contract

By Hazel Trice Edney –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – NAACP President Cornell William Brooks says he is saddened and disappointed by the board’s decision to not renew his contract at the end of June, but he refuses to be bitter because he believes he gave his all to the civil rights organization that he loves.

“I am saddened by the decision, disappointed by the decision, but I will never be bitter about the decision because I am totally, totally confident in the record of our folks over the past three years,” he said in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire this week. “I think I gave my heart and soul.”

