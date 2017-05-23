Search
Wednesday 24 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

NAACP President Brooks Saddened But Not Bitter After Refusal to Renew His Contract

May 23, 2017

By Hazel Trice Edney –

 

JENNINGS, MO - AUGUST 11: Cornell Williams Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) speaks during a press conference regarding the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown at Jennings Mason Temple Church of God In Christ, on August 11, 2014 in Jennings, Missouri. The fatal shooting by police of the unarmed teen in Ferguson, Missouri has sparked outrage in the community and set off civil unrest including looting and vandalism. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – NAACP President Cornell William Brooks says he is saddened and disappointed by the board’s decision to not renew his contract at the end of June, but he refuses to be bitter because he believes he gave his all to the civil rights organization that he loves.

“I am saddened by the decision, disappointed by the decision, but I will never be bitter about the decision because I am totally, totally confident in the record of our folks over the past three years,” he said in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire this week. “I think I gave my heart and soul.”

