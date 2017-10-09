NABJ Hires Executive Director

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The National Association of Black Journalists has named Sharon Toomer, a media executive and a nonprofit leader, executive director following a nationwide search.

“We’re excited that Sharon will be joining us at this critical time in NABJ’s history,” said Sarah Glover, the organization’s president. “Her combined fundraising, organizational, executive management, journalism, and public affairs experience and skills make her a dominant force.”

Toomer will join NABJ, after serving as senior vice president for public affairs and policy at Matlock Advertising & Public Relations.

She led the agency, which has offices in New York and in Atlanta, in its work with its diverse portfolio of clients.

Toomer, a Spelman College graduate, is scheduled to join NABJ October 9.

NABJ, which is based in College Park, Maryland, is the largest organization of journalists of color in the nation.

