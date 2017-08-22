NAN’s Rev. Al Sharpton to Lead More Than One Thousand Ministers in ‘Dream Busters’ March on Washington

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In the wake of the horrific events in Charlottesville, The Trump Administration’s inability to say the words KKK, Nazis, or White supremacists right away – waiting instead until they were pushed to the following Monday – was simply inexcusable. The National Action Network, ministers, and civil rights leaders are not only disgusted by the lack of leadership in the current White House, but are also tired of the silence of others.

That is why the Rev. Al Sharpton, rabbis, imams, and other ministers will join together – more than 1,000 faith leaders in total – in the nation’s capital on the 28th of August for a Ministers March for Justice.

That weekend, those filled with hate gathered around the statue of Robert E. Lee; and in late August faith leaders from across the country will gather at the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Under the statue of America’s champion for civil rights, ministers will reaffirm their commitment to the social justice movement and hold both the Trump Administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions accountable in the wake of an increase in hate crimes, mass incarceration, and discrimination.

On August 28th, the 54th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington faith leaders of all ages will unite to send a message that while white supremacists cling to a statue representing the racist past of America, we will unite under the statue representing America’s inclusive future.

The following is the key information:

WHERE: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, 1964 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

WHEN: Monday, August 28

TIME LINE:

10:00 a.m. Ministers and March participants gather at King Memorial

11:00 a.m. Pre-program, including prayer vigil ceremony

12:15 p.m. March begins along specified route

2:00 p.m. March concludes

