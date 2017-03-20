Search
Tuesday 21 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

Nation Adds Jobs Elsewhere, but Blacks are Left Standing in the Unemployment Line

Mar 20, 2017Business, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Nation Adds Jobs Elsewhere, but Blacks are Left Standing in the Unemployment Line

By Frederick H. Lowe –

 

blackmanjobless(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The nation’s businesses added 235,000 jobs in February but the companies obviously didn’t hire in the Black community where the unemployment rate went up compared to other racial and ethnic groups where it went down.

The Black jobless rate in February was 8.1 percent compared to 7.7 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported.

The high unemployment rate among African-Americans, compared to 4.1 percent in February among Whites, was down from 4.3 percent in January. Among Hispanics, the jobless rate was 5.6 percent in February, down from 5.9 percent in January.

Continue reading this article on our Facebook page.

