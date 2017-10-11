NCAA to Create College Basketball Commission Led By Condoleezza Rice

By Staff –

The NCAA has announced it will create a new college basketball commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as the result of a recent federal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding the sport.

Rice will chair the commission.

“I have secured endorsement from the NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors to form a Commission on College Basketball, which Dr. Condoleezza Rice has agreed to chair, to work with me in examining critical aspects of a system that clearly is not working,” NCAA president Mark Emmert stated. “The commission will be composed of leaders from higher education, college sports, government and the business world, as well as accomplished former student-athletes.

According to Emmert, the commission will focus on the following three areas:

The relationship of the NCAA national office, member institutions, student-athletes and coaches with outside entities, including apparel companies and other commercial entities, nonscholastic basketball, and agents or advisors;

The NCAA’s relationship with the NBA, and the challenging effect the NBA’s so-called “one and done” rule has had on college basketball, including how the NCAA can change its own eligibility rules to address that dynamic;

And creating the right relationship between the universities and colleges of the NCAA and its national office to promote transparency and accountability.

The commission will begin its work in November, and deliver its recommendations on legislative, policy and structural changes to NCAA boards for action in April.

“We need to do right by student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I believe we can — and we must — find a way to protect the integrity of college sports by addressing both sides of the coin: fairness and opportunity for college athletes, coupled with the enforcement capability to hold accountable those who undermine the standards of our community.”

Visit http://www.ncaa.org/governance/ncaa-commission-college-basketball for additional information regarding the commission.

