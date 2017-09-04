New Financial Center Aims to Close Racial Wealth Gap – Starting with HBCUs

By Hazel Trice Edney –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – During the 2008 housing crisis, an estimated 7 million Americans lost their homes due to foreclosure. African-Americans were hit the hardest with a loss of nearly $200 billion, according to the Center for Responsible Lending.

As the economy has struggled to recover and the housing market is now at a boon, a groundbreaking new program aims to permanently restore the wealth of Black homeownership – through new career opportunities and financial education at historically Black colleges and universities.

