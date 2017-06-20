NEW INDIE FILM SERIES LAUNCHES IN SYRACUSE W/ FILM & DISCUSSION ON STREET VIOLENCE

INDIE FILM SERIES COCKTAILS & CINEMA LAUNCHES WITH

CHAPTER & VERSE, A DRAMA EXPLORING STREET VIOLENCE

FEATURING OMARI HARDWICK AND LORETTA DEVINE

Harlem Resident and Nottingham High School Graduate Returns Home to Present an Evening of Independent Black Films at the Redhouse Theater

(Syracuse, NY) — ImageNation Cinema Foundation is excited to launch “Cocktails & Cinema”, a quarterly independent film series that highlights the global Black experience. On Saturday, June 24, 2017 the Harlem-based entity will present two screenings of the independent film, Chapter & Verse. Located at the Redhouse Arts Center, the tickets include a reception with music spun by DJ K. Black, two complimentary drinks/soda and popcorn, a Q&A with director Jamal Joseph, and food sold by Soul A La Carte.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, Chapter & Verse features Omari Hardwick (Power, Being Mary Jane), Loretta Divine (The Carmichael Show, Being Mary Jane), Selenis Leyva (Orange is the New Black) and stars Daniel Beaty and Khadim Diop. In this celebrated independent film, reformed gang leader S. Lance Ingram returns home after serving eight years in prison, and struggles to adapt. When he assumes responsibility for Ty, a promising student who is pulled into a dangerous street gang, Lance risks sacrificing his “second chance” at freedom so that Ty can have a “first chance” at a better life.

The filmmaker, Jamal Joseph, is the former chair of Columbia University’s Graduate Film Program and a current professor at the university. He credits his time spent in the Black Panther Party and Leavenworth Federal Prison as the fire that forged his creative sword. While in prison, Joseph earned two college degrees, wrote five plays, two volumes of poetry and founded a ground-breaking theater company that brought prisoners together who previously been divided by race, culture and violence.

On June 24th, Joseph will be Skyped in to discuss the film with participants. “I look forward to engaging with the audience in Syracuse,” said Joseph. “The point of this film is to emphasize love and a commitment to bettering our communities. While, the film is set in Harlem, the message is universal.”

There are two programs, one at 5pm, and one at 7pm. The reception takes place in between the two shows, from 7pm to 8pm, so both audiences can enjoy music by DJ K Black, cocktails and networking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.imagenation.us or via cash at the door.

ImageNation was founded by Moikgantsi Kgama. This former Syracuse resident, and Syracuse Newspapers scholarship winner graduated from Nottingham High School in 1989 and graduated for Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications. She launched Cocktails & Cinema to implement an event-based model for distributing high-quality smaller independent Black films. At first, she wanted to feature the film They Die By Dawn, a Black western starring Erykah Badu, for her first film in Syracuse. However, a troubling incident changed her mind.

“I was grazed by a bullet last year while visiting my parents in Syracuse,” she said. “I have lived in New York City since 1994, so I didn’t get how rampant gun-violence had become… Afterward, I realized that kicking off the program with a film that glorifies gun violence was not the way I wanted to introduce “Cocktails & Cinema” to the Syracuse community. It’s a fun night. We’ll have a film, drinks, dancing. But we should also come away inspired to impact our community.”

Each screening will close with a talkback featuring the filmmaker and local activists.

ABOUT IMAGENATION

ImageNation Cinema Foundation was founded in 1997 by Moikgantsi Kgama. Through a variety of public exhibitions and programs, ImageNation fosters media equity, media literacy, solidarity, and cross-cultural exchange to highlight the humanity of Pan-African people worldwide.

ImageNation has hosted film screenings, live music performances and other cultural events for more than 100,000 people worldwide since its inception in New York City in 1997. The organization has presented internationally in South Africa, Scotland and Canada and domestically at Harvard University, MASS MOCA and in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Baltimore, MD and Washington DC. Programs have featured appearances by leading filmmakers and artists such as Erykah Badu, Spike Lee, India.Arie, Lee Daniels, Chuck D, Stanley Nelson, Ruby Dee, and others. ImageNation is a founding partner in AFFRM, a national film distribution collective, founded by Ava DuVernay (director of Selma). The organization is currently developing a boutique cinema-café dedicated to independent Black films, to be located in Harlem.