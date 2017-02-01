Search
Wednesday 1 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

New Music presents “Vision of Sound”

Making Place in Central New York — Society for New Music presents “Vision of Sound

 

Syracuse, NY- “Vision of Sound(making) PLACE” is the theme of this program of ‘live’ new music and dance, on view 7:30pm Friday, Feb. 17 at the Civic Center’s Carrier Theatre, 411 Montgomery St., Syracuse, NY. The performance is in conjunction with Syracuse Symposium’s year-long series on PLACE.

 

This is the 11th edition of the Society for New Music’s Vision of Sound program, which is committed to promoting the work of living composers and choreographers from across Upstate New York. The program will be repeated at 3pm Sunday, February 19th at Waterman Theater, SUNY-Oswego, and 3pm Sunday, February 26th at Wellin Hall, Schambach Center, Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

 

