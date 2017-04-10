Search
From Information to Understanding

New Study: Black Millennials More Optimistic About Their Future Than Whites, Hispanics

Apr 10, 2017Business, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on New Study: Black Millennials More Optimistic About Their Future Than Whites, Hispanics

MR VIsion national blacks optimistic - attitudes graphicTriceEdneyWire.com) A newly released study of Millennials reveals that Black consumers between the age of 18-35 are more optimistic about their futures than Hispanics, Asians and Whites of the same age. Young African-Americans were also far more likely (59 percent) to say “anyone can achieve their dreams if they try hard enough.”

The report is based on 2016 data from a collaborative research study conducted by Richards/Lerma (known for its expertise in Hispanic market advertising) and The University of Texas, Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations. It was designed to gain a more thorough understanding of the complexities of today’s highly diverse multicultural Millennial group.

Click here to keep reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

