New York state’s health ranking has improved more than any other state since 1990, a new report shows. According to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, improved access to health insurance coverage and primary care doctors have brought New York up from No. 40 to No. 11 on the list of healthiest states.

The listing may come as a surprise to many in the state considering New York’s health challenges. Drug-related deaths in the state, for instance, have increased by 53% in the last three years alone. However, New York and the rest of the country have been making steady progress to curb health inequity and other public health issues.

The report’s rankings analyzed metrics such as health behaviors, community and environment, medical outcomes, and clinical care. The report also covered additional factors that impact overall health including education, air pollution, and mental health providers.

New York state health improvements

New York has shown a broad range of promising health improvements over the last 30 years. Since 2001, the percentage of the state population without health insurance has declined by 64%, dropping from 15.6% to 5.6%. Over 4.8 million New Yorkers are covered by the state’s health exchange.

The number of primary care physicians and mental health providers have both increased by 12% since 2016 and 2017 respectively. The infant mortality rate among New Yorkers has declined by 58% since 1990.

New York state health challenges

Despite its major health improvements, New York has faced its own fair share of health challenges including low immunization coverage among children, high rates of child poverty, high rates of sexually transmitted diseases, and high rates of diabetes.

Since 1996, the percentage of adults with diabetes has increased nationally from 4.4% to 10.9%. Diabetes now impacts 30 million Americans, 15% of which suffer from diabetic foot ulcers.

The mortality rate in New York for adults between the ages of 25 and 64 has also continued to increase. The main drivers of the lowered life expectancy include drug overdoses, suicides, and organ-system diseases while grappling with economic stress. What’s more, experts estimate that up to 80% of the U.S. population will experience some type of back problem during their lives.

Health ratings impacted by community wealth and healthcare access

Many of the state health rankings in the analysis were impacted by economics in certain areas where New Yorkers live. Communities that have historically struggled with lower wages and unemployment rates have also seen poorer health. Communities that have greater access to healthcare, healthy food options, safe neighborhoods, and local gyms are also more likely to have higher health ratings.

For instance, pickleball currently has 2.46 million players worldwide and playing tennis for fun can burn between 169 to 208 calories per hour. But those sports are only available to those who live near a pickleball court or tennis court.

According to Dr. Nina Nickell, associate director at Tisch Cancer Institute in New York, people of color in the U.S. are more likely to be poor and often fare worse than white patients. “[But] when black and white women are treated for the same disease process, the outcomes are the same for the most part,” Nickell said.

That said, as New York continues to improve its health ratings, it’s important to keep in mind how much poverty impacts access not only to healthcare but also to additional amenities such as local gyms and recreational areas that could improve health.