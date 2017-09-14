New York State AG Issues Consumer Alert After Equifax Breach

By Staff –

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has issued a consumer alert following the report that Equifax Inc., one of the nation’s three major credit reporting agencies, experienced a massive breach affecting 143 million Americans, and over 8 million New Yorkers.

The breach lasted from mid-May through July, when hackers accessed names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. Approximately 209,000 individuals had their credit card numbers stolen.

