Thursday 14 September 2017
From Information to Understanding

New York State AG Issues Consumer Alert After Equifax Breach

By Staff –

 

la-fi-tn-equifax-data-breach-20170907New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has issued a consumer alert following the report that Equifax Inc., one of the nation’s three major credit reporting agencies, experienced a massive breach affecting 143 million Americans, and over 8 million New Yorkers.

The breach lasted from mid-May through July, when hackers accessed names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. Approximately 209,000 individuals had their credit card numbers stolen.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

