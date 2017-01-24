New York State Fair Expands to 13 Days, Adding Extra Day

By Staff

The second phase of the New York State Fair redevelopment project has begun, and, as part of the fair’s redesign and improvement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the event will include an extra day, expanding to 13 days in 2017.

The State Fair Task Force the governor created in November recommended adding the extra day, in addition to state investments that will include $50 million to develop an 80,000-square-foot, multi-use Exposition Center, an Aerial Gondola to connect visitors to the fairgrounds and Onondaga County’s Lakeview Amphitheater, as well a $20 million investment for the construction of a new on-ramp to I-690 West.

There will also be a new Aerial Sky Ride added to the fair this year, along with other new attractions.

“By re-imagining one of New York’s historic and beloved traditions, the first phase of our revitalization has already transformed the New York State Fair experience, strengthening a prized tourism destination in Central New York, and generating record-breaking attendance in 2016,” Gov. Cuomo stated. “I look forward to continuing the state fair’s momentum with phase two, and the additional $70 million in investments to get it done. I thank the task force members for their quick work, and smart recommendations for this next phase. The new state fair will bring exciting shows, artisans, concerts, and local food and beverages to visitors from across the state and the nation, year-round for generations to come.”

Visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/StateFair_NewEventsFactSheet.pdf for additional information regarding the events.

