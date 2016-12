By Staff

New York state’s minimum wage will increase throughout the state by Dec. 31.

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.00 per hour in New York City (to $10.50 in small businesses with fewer than 10 employees); to $10 in cities just outside the metropolitan area, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; and to $9.70 throughout the rest of the state.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.