New York Terror Suspect Commits Deadliest Attack Since 9/11

By Staff –

Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan, has recently carried out the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11, according to authorities.

Police said Saipov, who most recently lived in Tampa, Florida, ran a truck into pedestrians and bicyclists along the West Side Highway in the city, after planning the attack for weeks.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured when the suspect drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bicycle lane along at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Saipov was shot by police when he exited the vehicle directly following the incident, and authorities said he is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Bellevue Hospital.

“Today, tomorrow and forever, we will remember the lives of those taken from us too soon, and we keep in our thoughts their loved ones who are feeling unimaginable pain,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated.“We know that our freedom and our democracy are targets of this hate, and it is critical that we work as one in the face of this attack. There is no alternative, this is not a time to point fingers or blame – it’s a time to come together, and work for a common goal, to protect New York.”

Gov. Cuomo has also directed flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 2, to honor the eight lives lost in the incident.

In addition, the governor directed the new World Trade Center to be lit in red, white and blue in honor of freedom and democracy.

According to NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller, Saipov carried out the attack “in the name of ISIS,” and he had become radicalized after immigrating to the U.S. in 2010.

Previously, Saipov had multiple run-ins with police in several states, prior to the incident.

