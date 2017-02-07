Mayor Miner’s “End the Epidemic Task Force” to Hold HIV Awareness Town Hall Meeting

By Staff

The city of Syracuse’s End the Epidemic Task Force will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Feb. 9 to spread awareness of HIV in Syracuse and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a drug that is over 99% effective in preventing the spread of HIV.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:15 p.m., in the Atrium at City Hall Commons, 201 E. Washington St.

According to the city, the town hall meeting will give those interested in learning more about HIV and PrEP an opportunity to learn more about the medication, as well as its positive impact from medical professionals and community leaders.

Presenters will include Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy M.D., medical director of Immune Health Services at Upstate University Hospital, and Dr. Theo Hodge, Pastor David Patterson, and Pastor Daren C. Jaime, of the People’s AME Zion Church.

In 2015, Mayor Stephanie Miner convened the End the Epidemic task force to focus on ways to end the spread of HIV in Syracuse by the year 2020.

The task force has currently performed more than 1,800 HIV screenings and connected more than 600 people at high risk of being infected to PrEP treatment.

