Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Albany Among Top 30 Millennial-Friendly Cities

Syracuse and other parts of central and upstate New York have been just under major market status for years. Though each metropolitan area in upstate and central New York has had its ebbs and flows over the years, thanks to an increasingly high millennial population, cities across New York could soon be more successful than ever before.

These metros aren’t growing because millennials are staying put, though; they are growing because millennials from all across the U.S. are relocating. According to Realtor.com, 61% of all home buyers in 2017 will be under the age of 35 years old. Also, two-thirds of all Americans between 18 and 29 years old have already relocated within the past five years, and many more plan to do so.

Growella recently released its list of Top 100 Cities for Millennials and it features plenty of New York cities, including Syracuse and Rochester.

Durham, North Carolina was the number one city on the list, with a millennial population of just over 100,000. And topping the list for New York is Syracuse, coming in at number six on the list and number two across the Northeast, with 86,000 millennials.

Albany is number 11 on the list and number three in the Northeast (with 132,000 millennials).

Buffalo and Rochester also crack the top 30 — with Buffalo coming in at 28 and Rochester right behind it at number 29.

The list was compiled using data from more than 70 public resources and figured out what might attract and retain millennials.

To determine each city’s score, various aspects were taken into consideration: how much time is spent commuting throughout the city, how many entry-level jobs are currently available, the city’s public transportation situation, the nightlife, how far a single paycheck can go, and how many other young people currently live there.

Visit https://growella.com/working/top-ranked-cities-for-millennials/ to view the full list.

