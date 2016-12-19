Search
Thursday 22 December 2016
From Information to Understanding

NNPA Awarded $1.5 Mil from Gates Foundation to Promote Every Student Succeeds Act

Dec 19, 2016

President Barack Obama signs the Every Student Succeeds Act into law on Dec. 10, 2015. He said, "With this bill, we reaffirm that fundamentally American ideal—that every child, regardless of race, income, background, the zip code where they live, deserves the chance to make of their lives what they will." PHOTO/U. S. Department of Education

(TriceEdneyWire.com) The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) announced it has received a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The funding will support a three-year, multi-media public awareness campaign focused on the unique opportunities and challenges of the recently enacted Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Under ESSA, states will adhere to more flexible federal regulations that provide for improved elementary and secondary education in the Nation’s public schools. The law also ensures that every child, regardless of race, income, background, or where they live has the opportunity to obtain a high-quality education.

