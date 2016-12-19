NNPA Awarded $1.5 Mil from Gates Foundation to Promote Every Student Succeeds Act

(TriceEdneyWire.com) The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) announced it has received a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The funding will support a three-year, multi-media public awareness campaign focused on the unique opportunities and challenges of the recently enacted Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Under ESSA, states will adhere to more flexible federal regulations that provide for improved elementary and secondary education in the Nation’s public schools. The law also ensures that every child, regardless of race, income, background, or where they live has the opportunity to obtain a high-quality education.

