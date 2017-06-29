“No Thruway Tolls” Champion Waiting for Governor’s Signature

Congratulations [almost] Nick on a long time cause to improve traffic flow in & about the Liverpool area.

The state Assembly passed its version of the bill late last night as the legislative session draws to a close. It was sponsored by Assemblyman William Magnarelli (D-Syracuse). The bill, which last week passed in the Senate, creates a commuter pass for drivers traveling on exits between 34A and 39 on the New York State Thruway.

“How CNY Moves” Transportation Forum will hold its quarterly

session on Thurs June 29 from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM.

Presenters include a spokesperson from Lyft on their roll-out of ride-sharing in Upstate New York and Aaron McKeon from Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council on their “Work Link” Project.

The location will be the Frensdorf Room at Temple Concord, 910 Madison at University Avenue.

Enter from the rear southwest end of the parking lot. Free & open to the public.

Study of I-81 replacement options in Syracuse due this summer



A consultant's study of options for replacing the deteriorating elevated section of Interstate 81 through Syracuse is expected to be completed late this summer, according to the state Department of Transportation.