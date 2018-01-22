NY Hospital’s Computer System Shut Down Following Cyber Attack

The computer system of a hospital in New York State is finally coming back to life following a cyber attack.



According to Healthcare Informatics, the University of Rochester’s Jones Memorial Hospital experienced a computer system outage the week after Christmas. Even though the hospital is a part of the Univerity of Rochester’s group, the attack only affected Jones Memorial.



The hospital reported on the incident on their website to alert all patients and the community. However, the type of attack, nor the nature of the outages have been indicated. During the time of the outage, hospital employees have had to use their standard computer downtime procedures. All employees are trained on these procedures, as they should be aware of how to handle these situations. The procedures include manually entering patient information into charts, instead of doing it all through their computer system.



At this time, it appears that the hospital is almost fully back to normal in terms of the computer system. They have been working with an IT team to fix the problem as quickly as possible.



The hospital asks that all incoming patients bring their identification and insurance cards with them to the facility. They also ask that patients bring a list of all of their medication, as these are things that might not be able to be accessed at this time. Hosptial officials ask patients to do this until the system has fully been restored.



At this time, the hospital doesn’t believe that any patient information has been stolen, which should give many a sigh of relief. A recent survey shows that about 87% of small businesses experienced a security breach in 2012 alone. So, this means it’s not just large companies with huge profit margins that face cyber attack. While small businesses seem to be targeted more often, clearly, with cases like this, everyone should be aware.



“We continue to believe that no patient financial or medical information has been compromised, and have been in contact with law enforcement and the New York State Department of Health since the downtime began. This issue is isolated to Jones Memorial Hospital’s computer systems,” Jones Memorial Hospital officials said in a press release.