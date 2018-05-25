NY Parents Take 30-Year-Old Son to Court to Kick Him Out, Judge Sides With Parents

It’s no secret that people today are waiting longer than in years past to leave their parents’ home and venture out on their own. Some parents welcome the extended stay. These New York parents, however, did not.

Roughly 32% of people looking to buy a new home are first time home buyers. Well, Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old son of two Camillus, NY residents, is not one of those people. He his not looking for a new home. In fact, he hasn’t been looking for any home at all because he is still living with this parents.

He refuses to leave his parents’ home, so his parents sued him. State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood tried to convince him to move out of his parents’ house before legal action needed to go further, but Rotondo refused. The judged released an order that contained a 30-minute court appearance in which Rotondo did not deny that his parents gave him several orders to leave their home.

His parents wrote a letter giving him just 14 days to vacate. They requested in the letter that he not be allowed to return to the residence after those 14 days are up. Rotondo demanded at least six months notice before he was required to vacate the property. Greenwood found this demand to be “outrageous.”

Rotondo then replied that the judge’s eviction order was “outrageous.” After about a half hour of back-and-forth, Greenwood had enough. He ruled that Rotondo would have to move out. He then asked the parents to write up an eviction order that he would sign, giving Rotondo a reasonable amount of time to leave the house.

Rotondo told MSTM, “I just wanted a reasonable amount of time to vacate, with consideration to the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time of the notices.”