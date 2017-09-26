NYACCE Names SCSD Adult Education Students as 2017 “Students of the Year”

By Staff –

The New York Association for Continuing/Community Education (NYACCE) has named two Syracuse City School District Adult Education students as 2017 “Students of the Year.”

Esperanza Masorodze came to the U.S. from Cuba at age 12, and ultimately dropped out of high school to care for her growing family.

She found employment through Jobs Plus, and has been working to earn her degree through the Adult Education program.

Masorodze has also recently entered the Registered Nursing program at OCC, with goals of becoming an OB/GYN.

In addition, Katarzyna Pytlak was born in Poland, and came to America in 1989 as a refugee.

Since 2003, she has been taking classes at the West Side Learning Center, where she is currently working on writing her life stories in the form of letters to her daughter and grandson. According to Pytlak, she eventually hopes to start her own website to sell her drawings.

Both students have been invited to attend a Capitol Tour and awards ceremony in Latham, New York.

