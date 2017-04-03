NYC CCRB To Participate in WESPA’s Civilian Oversight Panel Tonight. April 3rd @ 6:30pm

The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) to Participate in Panel Discussion on ‘The Benefits and Limits of Civilian Review Boards’ sponsored by Westchester Coalition for Police Reform at Pace Law School on Monday, April 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) will participate in a panel discussion on the Benefits and Limits of Civilian Review Boards sponsored by the Westchester Coalition for Police Reform at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University. The panel discussion will be an exploratory conversation with law enforcement, representatives from Civilian Review Boards and community leaders on the challenges of independent civilian oversight.

WHO:

Raniece Medley, Esq., CCRB Director of Outreach

Brian Corr, NACOLE President and Director of Cambridge, Mass.

Police Review and Advisory Board

Frank L. Fowler, Syracuse Chief of Police

Ivy Morris, Vice Chair of Albany Citizens’ Police Review Board (CPRB)

Zach Garafalo, Albany CPRB

Mallory Livingston, Chair, Syracuse Citizen Review Board (CRB)

Yusuf Abdul Qadir, Director of the Syracuse Chapter of the NYCLU

WHAT:

Panel Discussion on “The Benefits and Limits of Civilian Review Board”

WHEN:

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

78 North Broadway

White Plains, NY 10603