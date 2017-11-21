NYS Association of Fire Chiefs Commits to Hosting Annual Conventions in Syracuse

By Staff –

The city has announced the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs has chosen Syracuse as the site of its conventions in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The annual convention will bring together leaders of fire departments from across the Northeastern U.S. to exchange best practices, and view the latest in firefighting equipment and technology.

“The city of Syracuse is thrilled to welcome thousands of firefighters for three annual conventions,” Mayor Stephanie Miner said. “This will be a great boost to the economy of downtown, and introduce our city to thousands of new visitors. This convention convenes hard-working public safety and emergency response leaders in the Northeastern United States to learn how to best protect their cities. Syracuse will be proud to host this event and welcome thousands of visitors to our city.”

The Association of Fire Chiefs has been holding its convention annually across the state since 1906, and the inaugural president of the association was Syracuse fire chief John Quigley.

“It is not only an honor to our city, but to the men and women of the Syracuse Fire Department, that we have been selected as the host city for this convention,” Mayor Miner said. “This recognizes their commitment to successful firefighting and excellence in public safety.”

The city of Syracuse was a finalist alongside the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. The 2018 convention will be held at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona.

Visit http://www.nysfirechiefs.com/ for addtional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.