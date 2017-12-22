NYS Creates Initiative to Help Customers Pay for Heating and Cooling Systems

In November, The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced that up to $1.8 million would be available for residents and businesses to have heating and cooling systems installed.

According to LongIsland.com, the availability of this money will be used to help achieve the goal of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by the year 2030. Alicia Barton, the President and CEO for NYSERDA, issued a statement.

“Clean heating and cooling systems will provide users with energy bill savings, increased comfort levels and health benefits compared to conventional heating and cooling technologies. It’s a win-win for consumers and the environment and is vital to meeting Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Barton said.

This initiative called the Clean Heating and Cooling Community Campaign aims to give groups of potential customers discounts for air and heat pumps, and a simple procurement process. The community campaigns can be proposed by organizations and will get $150,000 for each one. Additional funds will also be available for workforce development and income engagement strategies.

The campaigns should be in areas with at least 40,000 residents. The campaign should also include colleges, universities, and financial institutions.

The Clean Heating and Cooling Community Campaign program was inspired by New York State’s Solarize campaigns, which gives businesses and organizations the chance to install solar power. Since that program started, there have been 850 solar panels and projects either installed or in development throughout the state. This program saved those involved $2.9 million in initial costs.

About 90% of new homes in the United States have ducted heating and cooling systems installed. With a program such as the Clean Heating and Cooling Community Campaign initiative, that 90 % of homes could be helped.

Currently, heating is provided by natural gas, propane, and oil for most homes and businesses. To achieve Governor Cuomo’s goal, this program would help to cut back on the fossil-fuel energy.