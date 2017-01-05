Search
Thursday 5 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

Obama Takes Inspiration From George Washington as He Announces Farewell Address

Jan 05, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Obama Takes Inspiration From George Washington as He Announces Farewell Address

By Staff

 

obama-220x300Approximately 48% of emails are opened using mobile devices, including the one sent by President Barack Obama on Monday, January 2. In his email, Obama announced that he would be giving a farewell address in his hometown of Chicago.

Obama explained in his message that the farewell address was inspired by George Washington’s, given in 1796. He said the speech will serve the dual purposes of expressing gratitude to the nation and laying a path for the coming days.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

