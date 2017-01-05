Obama Takes Inspiration From George Washington as He Announces Farewell Address

By Staff

Approximately 48% of emails are opened using mobile devices, including the one sent by President Barack Obama on Monday, January 2. In his email, Obama announced that he would be giving a farewell address in his hometown of Chicago.

Obama explained in his message that the farewell address was inspired by George Washington’s, given in 1796. He said the speech will serve the dual purposes of expressing gratitude to the nation and laying a path for the coming days.

