Officials Respond to Threats Aimed at Syracuse and Rochester JCCs

The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, in Dewitt, and the Jewish Community Center in Brighton, N.Y., near Rochester, were among several JCCs that received bomb threats Monday evening and Tuesday morning, across the nation.

Authorities evacuated the Brighton, N.Y. center, until the facility was cleared for re-entry on Tuesday, and police put the Syracuse center on lockdown.

Officials are currently investigating the matter.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also issued the following statement regarding the incidents:

“The bomb threats at the Brighton and DeWitt Jewish Community Centers, and the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in Manhattan mark the latest pointed assault on the values we hold dear, and we will not allow these types of threats to continue to pervade our society. Jewish Community Centers across New York serve as a gathering place for children, seniors, friends and neighbors — and any threat to them is an attack on all of us.

“I am directing the New York State Police to coordinate with federal and local law enforcement to launch a full investigation into these latest incidents to ensure that the perpetrators of these reprehensible crimes are held fully accountable for their actions. State police are on the scene at all three incidents, and are continuing to assist federal and local officials, as well as JCC membership, and staff and ADL local affiliates. These incidents go against every tenet of our state’s tradition, and we will continue to send a strong message that New York has zero tolerance for intolerance.”

In addition, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also released the following statement condemning the incidents:

“These perpetrators terrorizing Jewish communities in Rochester and across the country should not be allowed to hide in the shadows,” Schumer said. “That is why I pushed the FCC to grant a special emergency waiver to targeted JCCs so they could trace threatening calls. This waiver will be a valuable tool to track down, and identify perpetrators making threatening calls that frighten communities, and waste the precious resources of local law enforcement. I stand united with the members of the Jewish community in Rochester – and with every community across America targeted by hate – against fear, intolerance and intimidation.”

Sen. Joe Robach (R – Rochester), Rich Funke (R – Fairport), Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma), Pam Helming (R-, Canandaigua), Rob Ortt (R- North Tonawanda), and Michael Ranzenhofer (R-, Amherst) have also released the following joint statement regarding the matter:

“The Monroe County Senate Delegation today stands united in support of the JCC of Rochester and the Town of Brighton in Senator Robach’s 56th District. Whether this event, like others across the country, was a true threat or cruel prank does not matter. It does matter that this community stands up to say there is no place in this region, this state, or this nation for religious hatred that targets innocent children at a daycare center. That’s morally reprehensible and completely unacceptable. We are adding our voices to Leader Flanagan’s call for stiffer penalties for this type of crime, and will be working to see that legislation through to passage in the days to come.”

