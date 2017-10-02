Onondaga Citizens League to Host Study Session

By Staff –

The Onondaga Citizens League has announced the second session of its 2017-18 study on the state of community engagement in the Greater Syracuse area.

“What are we doing well and what needs to be improved? How do you find and select an organization with which to participate? How should community engagement be done and what should it look like? These are just a few questions we will discuss at this week’s session,” the group said.

OCL will hold its study session at the Dewitt Community Library, 5110 Jamesville Rd. in DeWitt, Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The organization’s study sessions are free and open to the public.

OCL is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, citizen-based group designed to promote civic education and involvement in public affairs. Its members research and propose solutions to issues facing Central New York, OCL then generates reports offering specific recommendations for addressing the problem.

Contact study co-chair Tom Carlin, at tomcarlin1957@gmail.com, or program administrator Eileen Jevis, at ejevis@uc.syr.edu for additional information regarding the event.

