Onondaga County Board of Elections Offers Seminars to Help Navigate Election Process

By Staff –

The Onondaga County Board of Elections will offer free, non-partisan training seminars to inform the public about how to navigate the election process.

The free seminars will be held at 1000 W. Erie Blvd., and will include the following topics:

Getting on the Ballot Seminar, May 30, at 2 p.m.: The staff of the Board of Elections and Commissioners Dustin Czarny and Michelle Sardo will hold a seminar regarding getting on the ballot in Onondaga County;

Petition Challenges & Defense Seminar , July 2, at 2 p.m.: Czarny and Sardo will go over the requirements for petition challenges and challenge defense for offices in 2018;

and Poll Watcher Seminars: Czarny and Sardo will go over the proper poll watcher procedures

– for the Federal Primary, June 26, at 2 p.m.;

– for the Local Primary on September 13th, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m.

– for the General Election on November 6th, Oct.30, at 2 p.m.

Any interested parties should email dustinczarny@ongov.net to confirm attendance.

Space is limited for each event.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/OCBOfE/ for additional information regarding the seminars.

