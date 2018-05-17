Search
From Information to Understanding

Onondaga County Board of Elections Offers Seminars to Help Navigate Election Process

May 17, 2018Featured News, Local News, Politics, Top StoriesComments Off on Onondaga County Board of Elections Offers Seminars to Help Navigate Election Process

By Staff –

 

ocbeThe Onondaga County Board of Elections will offer free, non-partisan training seminars to inform the public about how to navigate the election process.

The free seminars will be held at 1000 W. Erie Blvd., and will include the following topics:

  • Getting on the Ballot Seminar, May 30, at 2 p.m.: The staff of the Board of Elections and Commissioners Dustin Czarny and Michelle Sardo will hold a seminar regarding getting on the ballot in Onondaga County;

Any interested parties should email dustinczarny@ongov.net to confirm attendance.

Space is limited for each event.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/OCBOfE/ for additional information regarding the seminars.

