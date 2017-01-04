Onondaga County GOP Chair Considers Antonacci for U.S Attorney Position

By Staff

Onondaga County Republican Party Chairman Tom Dadey, a member of president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, has recently met with three candidates, including Onondaga County Comptroller Robert Antonacci, to fill the position of U.S. Attorney for New York’s Northern District.

Antonacci, who’s a CPA with legal experience, told Time Warner Cable News he was honored to be considered for the position.

“I’m honored and humbled that members of the Trump transition team have looked at my resume, looked at my qualifications and believe that is a job which I can serve our country,” he stated.

Although Antonacci does not have the typical background of candidates who have previously been selected for the role, Dadey said the comptroller’s background would fit in well with the Trump administration.

“He comes from the largest county; he’s got a legal background; he has a CPA license; he is currently an administrator of a government office,” Dadey stated.

In addition, according to Antonacci, his experience litigating civil cases would compensate for the fact that he has no actual experience prosecuting criminal cases, as most U.S. attorneys do.

Antonacci has been county comptroller since 2007, and recently filed lawsuits against county officials over pay raises, which he won, except in the case of Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney.

Conversely, he is also currently being sued for discrimination by minority business owners in the area.

Should he be appointed to the position, Antonacci would first need to be officially confirmed by the incoming U.S. Attorney general.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Grant Jaquith and Ransom Reynolds are the other candidates currently being considered for the role.

