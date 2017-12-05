County Legislature Approves Measure to Raise Age for Purchasing Tobacco Products

By Staff –

The Onondaga County Legislature has approved a measure to stop anyone under the age of 21 from buying tobacco products.

County legislators approved the bill Dec. 5, raising the age to purchase the products from 19, which the county approved in 2009.

The county must now hold a public hearing, and County Executive Joanie Mahoney must sign the bill in order for it to become law.

Statewide, anyone over the age of 18 is currently able to purchase tobacco products.

